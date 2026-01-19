© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Buffalo Bills fire McDermott after nine seasons, falling short of a Super Bowl appearance

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By John Wawrow,
Associated Press
Published January 19, 2026 at 9:57 AM EST
Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott in the second half of an NFL divisional football game Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, in Denver.
David Zalubowski
/
AP
Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott in the second half of an NFL divisional football game Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills fired Sean McDermott on Monday, two people with direct knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press.

The move came two days after the Bills were eliminated in a heart-wrenching 33-30 overtime loss at Denver in the divisional round of the playoffs. The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the moved.

McDermott's tenure ends after nine seasons in which he transformed the franchise into a perennial winner but knocked for failing to make a Super Bowl appearance. Buffalo became the NFL's first team to win a playoff round in seven consecutive years but not reach the Super Bowl.

The 51-year-old McDermott finished with a 98-50 regular-season record and was 8-8 in the playoffs, ranking second on the team list in wins behind Hall of Fame coach Marv Levy (112-70, 11-8). Levy did so over 11 seasons during a tenure that included the Jim Kelly-led team reaching — and losing — four straight Super Bowls in the early 1990s.

McDermott's failure to reach the Super Bowl with Josh Allen at quarterback became his undoing. Though Allen has broken many of Kelly's passing and scoring records, the Bills have advanced to the AFC championship game just twice — and lost both to Kansas City — during a team-record seven-year playoff run.
Local WBFO NewsLocal Stories
John Wawrow
John Wawrow hosts The John Wawrow Show on BTPM The Bridge every Sunday night from 8-9pm.
See stories by John Wawrow
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
