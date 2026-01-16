Pitch focuses include affordability, youth advocacy with Partnership for Public Good 2026 agenda

Community groups are pitching their ideas to join forces with Partnership for the Public Good and its Community Agenda for 2026, looking to advance sustainability and equality in the region.

Potential projects this year include advocating for a Human Rights Commission in Buffalo, efforts to reduce the suspension rate in Buffalo Public Schools, and housing affordability advocacy.

The partnership can help partners gain the traction they need for change at a local or state level, PPG Interim Director Sarah Wooton said.

“A lot of these groups are involved day to day on the ground. They see the issues but they don't always, necessarily, have the capacity to make a big impact in Albany or City Hall," she said. "And so, what we really try to do is provide that additional capacity to help move these things, push them forward.”

Among the pitches was good cause eviction protections and housing affordability. If Buffalo Common Council adopts the practice, it would limit evictions to specific reasons like nonpayment and breaking the lease, as well as capping yearly rent increases between 5% and 10%.

Protecting renters is essential because 60% of residents rent their homes, PUSH Buffalo member Sonia Rice said.

"We need to protect the renters from the predatory investors. And everything ties together, housing stability is crucial to students going to school," she said. "If you're interrupted by an eviction or you're living in a house that's moldy and you can't breathe, and your asthma is triggered, or your anxiety is triggered because you're not comfortable in breathing when you go to school, there's going to be problems."

Partners will review the proposals and choose which 10 will become PPG’s focus over the next year.