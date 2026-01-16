New MLK honor in Buffalo goes to educator who taught generations

A new annual honor was awarded Friday as Buffalo Mayor Sean Ryan announced Dr. Eva M. Doyle as the Martin Luther King, Jr. Citizen of the Year.

Doyle is a respected elder in the Buffalo community who has spent more than three decades as an educator, historian, writer and speaker.

"Her lessons take place where anyone is willing to listen," Ryan said at an event honoring Doyle in the mayor's office.

"You gave those lessons in classrooms, in schools, in churches, on the radio, in community centers and then the written work. Dr. Doyle’s own motto says it the best: learning is a lifetime’s process."

Doyle taught generations of students as a Buffalo Public School teacher, but continued as an educator after retirement by lecturing on African American History across Western New York.

She is the writer of “Eye on History;” the longest-running column on African American history in the region according to the mayor's office. It was first published 47 years ago in The Challenger and later featured in The Buffalo News and several national outlets. Her portrait is featured on Buffalo’s Freedom Wall at the corner of Michigan Ave. and East Ferry Street.

Doyle accepted the honor in front of around 60 people.

"It's special because it's happening on Dr. Martin Luther King's weekend and holiday. And Dr. King meant so much to me. I taught about him and his life to my students all the time," Doyle said.

Ryan’s office established the annual honor to recognize a Buffalo resident whose life reflects King’s values of service, education, justice and community. He said selecting Doyle as the first recipient was an "easy choice."