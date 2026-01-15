Buffalo: find out which streets are plowed with city's online snow removal tracker

Buffalo residents can track snow removal progress citywide with the City of Buffalo's snow removal tracker.

Snow removal data is transmitted from the Department of Public Works in real time from in-vehicle GPS devices, but information displayed on the map reflects a 90-minute delay according to Buffalo Mayor Sean Ryan's office.

Ryan praised the city's Department of Public Works for its snow removal efforts Thursday after the city saw snowfall amounts of at least 3 inches overnight Wednesday and into Thursday according to the National Weather Service Buffalo.

"Snowstorms are a basic test of whether city government is working, and Buffalo passed that test today,” Ryan said.

By Thursday afternoon, the City had serviced more than 80% of Buffalo’s streets with a combination of salting and plowing and crews remain "on pace to reach full citywide coverage within a 24-hour window by the end of the day," per the release.

The City follows a priority-based plowing strategy. Plow drivers focus first on primary roads, followed by secondary roads and then residential streets. Timing may vary depending on street type, adjacent road conditions, and compliance with parking restrictions.

The city's snow plow tracker was made available to the public during the winter of 2022 to 2023 under the Brown administration, with each GPS vehicle locator costing around $265 according to city documents.

The tracker can be found on the city's updated storm resources webpage along with other information which may be useful in a storm.

Ryan's office provided a list of primary and secondary streets in the city:

Primary Streets

Abbott (South Park to Lackawanna)

Amherst (Niagara to Main)

Bailey (South Park to Main)

Broadway (Niagara Square to City Line)

Clinton (Pine to City Line)

Delaware (Church to Kenmore)

East Ferry (Main to Bailey)

Elmwood (Eagle to Kenmore)

Fillmore (Smith to Main)

Fuhrmann (City Ship Canal)

Genesee (Main to City Line)

Hertel (Niagara to Main)

Hopkins (South Park Botanical Gardens)

Humboldt (Gillette to Parkside)

Humboldt (Northampton to Agassiz)

Humboldt (Northampton to East Delavan)

Jefferson (Exchange to Main)

Kenmore (Vulcan to Main)

Kensington (Main to Eggert)

Main (Goodell to Bailey)

Michigan (Ohio to Main)

Niagara (Eagle to City Line)

North Ogden (Mineral Springs to William)

Ohio (Michigan to Fuhrmann)

Ontario (Niagara to Kenmore)

Parkside (Agassiz to Starin)

Porter (LaSalle to Richmond)

Richmond (North to Forest)

Seneca (Terrace to City Line)

South Ogden (William to Broadway)

South Park (Main to City Line)

Sycamore (Oak to Walden)

Tifft (Fuhrman to McKinley)

Tonawanda (Niagara to Kenmore)

William (Broadway to South Ogden)

Secondary Streets

Allen (Wadsworth to Main)

Austin (Military to Niagara)

Babcock (William to Elk)

Bidwell (Richmond to Lincoln)

Cazenovia (Abbott to Seneca)

Chapin (Lincoln to Lafayette)

Colvin (Amherst to Kenmore)

Comstock (Kensington to Winspear)

Depew (Main to Parkside)

Dewey (Main to Castle)

Dingens (Bailey to City Line)

Doat (Genesee to City Line)

East Amherst (Main to Bailey)

Eggert (East Delavan to City Line)

Elk (Bailey to Seneca)

Elk (South Park to Seneca)

Esser (Tonawanda to Skillen)

Frank (Mineral Springs to Field)

Grant (Hampshire to Military)

Hampshire (Busti to West Ferry)

Herman (Broadway to Best)

Hinman (Military to Delaware)

Hotaling (Tonawanda to Niagara)

Indian Church (Seneca to Fields)

Jewett (Parkside to Main)

Lafayette (Niagara to Main)

Lincoln (Bidwell to Forest)

Linden (Delaware to Parkside)

Linwood (North to Delavan)

Ludington (Bailey to City Line)

Massachusetts (Busti to West Ferry)

McKinley (Dorrance to Bailey)

Memorial (William to Broadway)

Military (Amherst to Kenmore)

Mineral Springs (Seneca to South Ogden)

Niagara Falls (Main to Kenmore)

North (Main to Richmond)

North Legion (Southside to Cazenovia)

Nottingham (Elmwood to Amherst)

Olympic (Delavan to Kensington)

Paderewski (Smith to Central Terminal)

Parker (Main to Taunton)

Parkridge (Kensington to Winspear)

Peckham (Jefferson to Memorial)

Potters (Abbott to City Line)

Red Jacket (McKinley to Abbott)

Richard (North Ogden to South Ogden)

Sanders (Delaware to Hobmoor)

Shoshone (Taunton to Hertel)

South Legion (Southside to Cazenovia)

South Ogden (Richard to Mineral Springs)

Southside (South Park to Seneca)

Sprenger (Genesee to Doat)

St. Lawrence (Delsan to Starin)

Stanley (Bailey to Green)

Starin (Kenmore to Amherst)

Stevenson (Abbott to Seneca)

Suffolk (Delavan to Winspear)

Tacoma (Delaware to Starin)

Vanderbilt (Greene to Schiller)

Vulcan (Niagara to Kenmore)

Walden (Genesee to City Line)

West Delavan (Niagara to Main)

West Ferry (Niagara to Main)

West Utica (Massachusetts to Main)

Winspear (Main to Eggert)

Woodside (South Park to Potters)