Iranian leader's response to protests draws local concern

Protests by Iranian citizens against their government, and the current regime’s response, have escalated over the last two weeks, and the waves of impact are reverberating even to Western New York.

Buffalo activist and attorney Nadia Shahram still talks with people in Iran when able, and she says even that is an important step.

“I wish we could do something from here, me and millions of Iranians around the world," Shahram said. "We want to help because Iran and Iranians are very, very special, and they are still fighting against tyranny. I mean, we have to help, we have to help them.”

BBC reported Friday that at least 48 protesters have been killed, while Time reported that the number could be more than 200,

Information is limited with the Iranian government cutting internet access, but Shahram is confident in people’s desire for change.

It’s important for Iran to achieve change without external intervention, since intervention would also carry the interests of foreign powers, she added.

The best chance for change could be Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi, who vocally opposes Supreme Leader Ali Kamenei and the current government, Shahram said. Pahlavi, a long-time resident of the US, supports the democratization of Iran.

"This is a grassroots movement from Iranian people, and Iranian people are able to do that if they continue to be on the streets," she said. "And we are hoping that Pahlavi soon will lead, will join them and lead in Iran."

A rally is planned for Saturday in Toronto, in protest of the Iranian regime.