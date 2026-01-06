43North unveils new cohort of start-up businesses at Seneca One

After nearly a decade, 43North has helped more than 70 entrepreneurs and businesses find their footing in Buffalo, and the newest round of entrepreneurs aren’t waiting to start growing their businesses.

RadEmploy founder Joel Horsford sees his company growing exponentially from five employees in the next couple years. His company uses AI platforms to connect radiology professionals to hospitals around the U.S.

“We're looking to move quickly, do things accurately as much as we can, but at the same time, realize that we all human, and we have to do what we can," Horsford said. "Many companies have done it before. I think we're positioned in a perfect position right now to actually (exceed our expectations).”

financial investments are important but so is getting the businesses invested in what Western New York has to offer, whether that’s networking or things to do in the community.

“They're going to need to be connected with local businesses who can support them or who they may want to utilize for their services. They're also going to need to raise other funds, and so there's investors and things like that in it, and then during that process, we're also trying to help them fall in love with Buffalo.”

That community aspect was a key part of what drew eczema cream brand Cosi Care co-founders Lauren Bell and Sandip Leihal from the United Kingdom to establish a U.S. location in Buffalo.

"As soon as we've come over to Buffalo, it's been drawing us, it's been pulling us. And we come from community-based cities, right?" Leihal said. "Both Lauren and I. Lauren comes from Swansea. I come from Nottingham. We're really all community-based.

Companies working with 43North receive a million-dollar investment, free office use for the first year, and resources such as help with hiring. This year’s cohort includes five new businesses.