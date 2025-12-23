Kennedy expresses major worries over Affordable Care Act deadline

Just a week remains until tax credits end through the Affordable Care Act, with no plan in place for 2026 renewals.

Members of Congress have gone home for the holidays, meaning there will be no chance for a vote before the new year.

The lack of a solution from Republicans and President Donald Trump’s administration contradicts their promises made during the federal government shutdown in October, Congressman Tim Kennedy says. He says their lack of a solution means looming increases to premiums and health care facilities at risk of closing.

“They said we'd get to it. ‘We'll get to it. Let's reopen the government, we'll get to it.’ They lied to us," Kennedy said. "They lied to the American people again, and here we are with the Affordable Care Act tax credits about to expire, which means that everyone's health care costs in America are going to skyrocket.”

Subsidies through the Affordable Care Act, also called Obamacare, will end on December 31. Those pushing for an extension say with the credits, costs for ACA enrollees could double or even triple.

Congress will hold a vote over whether to extend benefits, but that won't be until the first week of January, Kennedy said.

"It means once again, a chaotic, dysfunctional government in America under Donald Trump and congressional Republicans continuing and health care for the American people being decimated," he said.