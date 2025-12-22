© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Kennedy criticizes lack of transparency in Epstein files

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Alex Simone
Published December 22, 2025 at 4:24 PM EST
Congressman Tim Kennedy speaks during a press conference at Daemen University.
Alex Simone
/
BTPM NPR
The recent release of files from Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking documentation comes after months of national discussion and speculation.

Congressman Tim Kennedy is voicing heavy criticism of President Donald Trump and his administration for the level of redaction. By excluding so much text, Trump is ignoring the direct order by Congress for transparency, he said.

“There needs to be full transparency and a full release from the Department of Justice of the Epstein files with redactions, where they need to tell Congress why those redactions are in place, in order to protect the victims," Kennedy said. "That is the law, and this administration is withholding information that could put in jeopardy this President's tenure in office.”

The move by Trump and his administration is preventing justice from being achieved for victims, Kennedy added.

"It is a cat and mouse game that shouldn't happen. It's about the American people and transparency and justice for the victims," he said. And this administration is not doing the right thing by the victims."

Dec. 19 was the deadline when the Department of Justice was required to release all files related to Epstein, but instead only a portion was released, which was heavily redacted.
