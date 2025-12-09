NFTA and FeedMore WNY partner for holiday food drive

The NFTA and FeedMore Western New York is once again teaming up for a holiday food drive to support families in need in Erie, Niagara, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties. Kelly Khatib, public information officer at the NFTA, and Catherine Shick, public relations manager for FeedMore WNY, both joined BTPM NPR's Morning Edition host Jay Moran live to discuss the details of this year's food drive efforts.

Below is a transcription of their conversation, edited for length and clarity:

JAY MORAN, HOST: This is Buffalo Toronto Public Media NPR, good morning to you. It's 9:29, I'm Jay Moran, and very pleased to have with us a couple of guests this morning. One in studio. Kelly Khatib from the NFTA. Kelly, thanks for being here.

KELLY KHATIB: Thank you for having me. This is my first time, so I'm really excited.

MORAN: And also, Catherine Schick from FeedMore Western New York, we're trying to get her on the phone. We're going to continue to work on that. But Kelly, the NFTA again this year, working with FeedMore Western New York on a holiday food drive. This is something you guys have been doing for many years, right?

KHATIB: Yeah, we've been working with them for many years. We're really proud that we've raised hundreds of food items for people right here in Western New York. So it's... they're a great partner, and it's really important that we can help people who could very well be our riders, absolutely.

MORAN: And that is the case for sure. So how does it work? How does the NFTA team up with FeedMore in terms of getting donations?

KHATIB: So we actually have three locations this year where you can come and you can drop off food. We have our police station at 1404 Main Street. It's right across from Utica Train Station, so you can drop off something if you happen to be riding the rails. The Niagara Falls airport, we also have the airport firehouse at 120 Amherst Villa Drive, and that is usually a big draw. People like coming out there. Because sometimes, if you're lucky, you know, we have a very merry band of girls and guys out there, and our chief will happen to give you a tour, if they have the time.

MORAN: And we want to talk a little bit more about that, but I think we have Catherine Schick on the line. Catherine do we have you?

CATHERINE SHICK: You do, good morning.

MORAN: Oh, good morning to you Catherine. Kelly, of course, has been telling us about the food drive. Let's talk about need. I mean, I think I've been seeing you all over the news here for the last three or four months. Unfortunately, because the need has been increasing here in Western New York, we're finding that to be even more so as we get into the holidays.

SHICK: That's absolutely right. So last year, FeedMore Western New York assisted nearly 166,000 individuals. These are babies, children, working families, older adults, veterans, people with disabilities across Erie, Niagara Cattaraugus and Chautauqua County. And as you mentioned during the holiday season, we do see an increase in demand for our services, and this year, so many people are really struggling as a result of the recent disruption to SNAP benefits. The government shutdown really all highlighted just how fragile our food system is, and how vulnerable so many in our community are living paycheck to paycheck, and it might be just that one missing paycheck or disruption and benefits that could lead you into needing services like the ones that FeedMore Western New York provides.

MORAN: What kind of boost does your organization get, not just in terms of the actual donations themselves, but just the idea that the NFTA and other organizations are working to help you and help your cause? What does that mean for you and for the many people at FeedMore Western New York,

SHICK: It's absolutely incredible. I mean, I always say it takes a community in order to feed a community, and that is why we're really grateful for the generosity of this community and for organizations like the NFTA, who come forward year after year to hold this holiday food drive at a time when it's really critical for us to make sure that we're continuing to gather and distribute these donations to our nearly 400 hunger relief partners across our four county service area. We need the support of individuals, communities, public and private support in order to make our mission possible. So that is why these events are so critical, why we're so grateful to the NFTA, and why we're hopeful the community, you know, hears this and is able to give what they can it. You know, it doesn't have to be a large donation. Every can of food, $1 that you can spare, if you're donating online, it all adds up to make a tremendous difference in fighting food insecurity here in Western New York.

MORAN: And I want to give Kelly the last word here, because she was talking about the locations, but the one that we want to make sure that we stress is the chance to be out at the airport fire department. Tell us about that.

KHATIB: Yeah, not a lot of people, first of all, even know that we have a fire department at the airport. But when you get out there, it is a lot of fun. You can actually see the runway from our fire department. So if you come, you drop off a donation. If you're lucky, they, sometimes they will come in and give you a tour. You get to see those big fire engines. You know, it's, really, really awesome. It's just a beautiful site. And again, it's one of the things that I actually look forward to every year.

MORAN: Well, it sounds like a great opportunity for everybody to give a nice, convenient thing. Thank you to the NFTA for doing this. Catherine Schick, thanks for being with us this morning on Buffalo Toronto Public Media NPR.