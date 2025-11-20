Area departments introduce new resources for winter preparedness

As the inevitability of winter snowstorms nears, local agencies are preparing accordingly, and introducing some new resources for residents.

Among the changes for this season is a new alert system, which residents across the state can utilize by texting their county name to 3-3-3-1-1-1. It’s one more way for people to stay informed about concerning weather conditions in their area, said Paul Delella, assistant commissioner for New York State Homeland Security and Emergency Services.

“People are still going out there during emergencies, right? And it's a problem. And so, what's the problem? Are we not communicating, or are we not listening? So, we can only do our part by communicating more, which is why we're here today, which is why the governor started this new alerting mechanism.”

Another way departments are increasing preparedness is with the addition of vehicles better equipped to handle the weather. New York State Police Troop A now has more than six utility terrain vehicles just at headquarters in Batavia, as well as several snowmobiles.

The vehicles will be integral for emergency response throughout the winter, but it's still important for residents to avoid travel during extreme weather, Troop A Public Information Officer James O'Callaghan said.

"Response times are always going to be slow. You don't realize how many 911 calls come in, not even traffic related," he said. "There could be medical emergencies at people's houses ... These are just facts of life, and emergency responders still have to go to these other events, and that is the thing that we have to keep the roads clear, and we have to keep things open."

One increasing concern from last year is related to travel during winter storms, specifically the number of people willing to lift or go around gates when a road is closed to traffic, said Athena Hutchins, Niagara International Transportation Technology Coalition Executive Director.