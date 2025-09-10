© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Disabilities Beat: How to protect your health information from hackers

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Emyle Watkins
Published September 10, 2025 at 6:00 AM EDT
Electronic health record on laptop screen in angle position with medical icon, vector flat illustration
ST.art/Getty Images
/
iStockphoto
Electronic health record on laptop screen in angle position with medical icon, vector flat illustration

A little over a year ago, in June 2024, Excelsior Orthopaedics experienced a data breach. But not uncommon to data breaches – it takes time for companies to figure out who was impacted and send out notifications notifying patients their personal information may have been exposed.

This case recently caught the eye of attorney Nick Migliaccio, of Migliaccio & Rathod LLP, a law firm experienced in class action cases related to consumer concerns. BTPM's Emyle Watkins recently spoke with Migliaccio to hear, as hackers continue to target healthcare companies, what can consumers do to protect themselves?

Emyle Watkins
Emyle Watkins is an investigative journalist covering disability for BTPM.
