New offices mean improved accessibility for LGBTQ+ group

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Alex Simone
Published April 11, 2025 at 4:21 PM EDT
Sherry Fossett and Ronald Piaseczny of Niagara Pride cut a cake Friday celebrating the group's new office location in Niagara Falls
Alex Simone
/
BTPM-NPR
Sherry Fossett and Ronald Piaseczny of Niagara Pride cut a cake Friday celebrating the group's new office location in Niagara Falls

Niagara Pride has unveiled a new, expanded space in Niagara Falls, which it hopes will help better serve the LGTBQ+ community.

The new office at Pinnacle Community Service's Niagara Family Center will provide a larger space for community events while improving accessibility, Niagara Pride Executive Director Ronald Piasezcny said.

“This is a huge step for us, to be able to have a place where it is, again, that key word of 'accessible' for individuals with disabilities, for younger individuals, for older individuals, to really make that home for the LGBTQ community,” he said.

While Erie County has access to varied resources, the options in more rural counties are limited, Piasezcny said. That only increases the importance of groups that are present in those communities, he said.

“So now, with the development of some new organizations, like ours being five years old, it does give voice and power to the LGBTQ+ community to know that this is a safe place, you can come here," he said. "You have a base of operations, a center, a home.”

Niagara Pride will have a public open house 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday at 1522 Main Street in Niagara Falls.
Alex Simone
