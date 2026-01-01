Agatha Christie’s "THE MOUSETRAP”: Theater Day Trip and Toronto Dinner

Cost:

$469 per person*

*A portion of the trip proceeds supports Buffalo Toronto Public Media

Information & Reservation Contact:

Regina Sullivan: rsullivan@nyaaa.com (716) 630-3731

NOTE: Proof of Citizenship is required when crossing from the US to Canada. Valid Passport or Enhanced Driver License is required to confirm this tour.

Due to ticket commitment, refunds are not available.



ITINERARY:

11:15 AM – arrive at AAAWCNY Amherst branch (100 International Drive) office parking lot

11:30 AM Departure – Each passenger will exit bus at the Canadian border to show valid citizenship documentation

Pre-ordered box lunch will be distributed while on the bus traveling to Toronto, after Customs is completed. Pre-order at time of booking: choice of sandwich (below), bag of chips, fresh-baked mini chocolate chip cookie, bottled water



Turkey, Ham, or Veggie with lettuce, tomato, alfalfa sprouts, bell peppers, cucumbers, avocado & Hummus

1:30 PM Approximate arrival at Royal Alexandra Theatre

2:00 PM Agatha Christie’s THE MOUSETRAP performance

4:00 PM Performance concludes. Exit theatre and walk across the street for dinner

4:30 PM Dinner at Blu Restaurant

Pre-order entrée at time of booking – choose from:



Classic Bolognese, Pappardelle

Zucchini Pasta, Sundried Tomato, Spring Green Pea, Almond, Garlic, Basil Pesto (Vegan/Gluten Free)

Sweet Potato Gnocchi, Beef Cheek, Wild Mushroom, Whipped Ricotta, Tomato Marsala Sauce

Pan Seared Atlantic Salmon, Green Bean, Heirloom Carrot, Butternut Squash Puree

Also includes:



Soup of the day

Dessert: Pistachio Tiramisu

Coffee & Tea

6:30pm At conclusion of dinner, return to Buffalo directly

8:30pm Approximate return to AAA Amherst branch parking lot

