Agatha Christie’s "THE MOUSETRAP”: Theater Day Trip and Toronto Dinner
The landmark London production of Agatha Christie’s THE MOUSETRAP is making its North American debut, and Buffalo Toronto Public Media is saving YOU a seat!
Travel by deluxe motorcoach with us on Wednesday, March 24, 2027, to take in a matinee performance of the original genre-defying murder mystery when it arrives fresh from London at Mirvish’s Royal Alexandra Theatre in Toronto for its premiere run.
Box lunch and Theater District restaurant dinner included!
This exclusive opportunity includes:
- Roundtrip deluxe motorcoach transportation
- Individual boxed lunch enroute (pre-order at time of booking)
- Orchestra seat for “Agatha Christie’s THE MOUSETRAP” 2pm matinee
- Dinner at Blu Ristorante (pre-order dinner entrée at time of booking)
- Services and gratuities for motor coach driver and AAA Tour Host
- BTPM membership with access to BTPM+ with PBS Passport
Cost:
$469 per person*
*A portion of the trip proceeds supports Buffalo Toronto Public Media
Information & Reservation Contact:
Regina Sullivan: rsullivan@nyaaa.com (716) 630-3731
NOTE: Proof of Citizenship is required when crossing from the US to Canada. Valid Passport or Enhanced Driver License is required to confirm this tour.
Due to ticket commitment, refunds are not available.
ITINERARY:
11:15 AM – arrive at AAAWCNY Amherst branch (100 International Drive) office parking lot
11:30 AM Departure – Each passenger will exit bus at the Canadian border to show valid citizenship documentation
Pre-ordered box lunch will be distributed while on the bus traveling to Toronto, after Customs is completed. Pre-order at time of booking: choice of sandwich (below), bag of chips, fresh-baked mini chocolate chip cookie, bottled water
- Turkey, Ham, or Veggie with lettuce, tomato, alfalfa sprouts, bell peppers, cucumbers, avocado & Hummus
1:30 PM Approximate arrival at Royal Alexandra Theatre
2:00 PM Agatha Christie’s THE MOUSETRAP performance
4:00 PM Performance concludes. Exit theatre and walk across the street for dinner
4:30 PM Dinner at Blu Restaurant
Pre-order entrée at time of booking – choose from:
- Classic Bolognese, Pappardelle
- Zucchini Pasta, Sundried Tomato, Spring Green Pea, Almond, Garlic, Basil Pesto (Vegan/Gluten Free)
- Sweet Potato Gnocchi, Beef Cheek, Wild Mushroom, Whipped Ricotta, Tomato Marsala Sauce
- Pan Seared Atlantic Salmon, Green Bean, Heirloom Carrot, Butternut Squash Puree
Also includes:
- Soup of the day
- Dessert: Pistachio Tiramisu
- Coffee & Tea
6:30pm At conclusion of dinner, return to Buffalo directly
8:30pm Approximate return to AAA Amherst branch parking lot