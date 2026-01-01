Welcome to BTPM+

BTPM+ is the brand-new, FREE streaming service from Buffalo Toronto Public Media — created with our Western New York and Southern Ontario communities in mind. Designed to be simple and accessible, BTPM+ puts award-winning programs from PBS and BTPM right at your fingertips.

Access thousands of additional dramas, documentaries, and more on BTPM+ with PBS Passport, our most popular member benefit, with your contribution of $5 per month or $60 per year.

BTPM+ is FREE on any device where it is available, including most TV streaming devices, smart TVs, phones, and tablets. Consult our helpful guide for instructions.