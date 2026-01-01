Welcome to BTPM+
BTPM+ is the brand-new, FREE streaming service from Buffalo Toronto Public Media — created with our Western New York and Southern Ontario communities in mind. Designed to be simple and accessible, BTPM+ puts award-winning programs from PBS and BTPM right at your fingertips.
Access thousands of additional dramas, documentaries, and more on BTPM+ with PBS Passport, our most popular member benefit, with your contribution of $5 per month or $60 per year.
BTPM+ is FREE on any device where it is available, including most TV streaming devices, smart TVs, phones, and tablets. Consult our helpful guide for instructions.
If you have any questions about accessing BTPM+ or need direct assistance getting set up, please feel free to reach out to our friendly Community and Donor Support representatives at 1-800-678-1873 (Monday-Friday 9:00 am-5:00 pm), or via the BTPM Support Portal by submitting a ticket.
- Stream BTPM channels live, including BTPM PBS, BTPM Create, and BTPM PBS KIDS from the BTPM+ app on any device.
- Watch your beloved PBS and BTPM original productions on-demand and on your schedule.
- Catch up on all the most recent episodes of hit dramas, news programs, and documentaries currently airing on PBS.
- Enjoy all the aforementioned free benefits!
- Get extended access to thousands of episodes from past seasons of PBS shows you love like NOVA, Great Performances, and many more.
- Enjoy exclusive hand-picked series and movies from around the world, curated for you by the algorithm and our Content Distribution team.
- Your donation of $5/month or $60/year makes our high-quality PBS shows and local community programs possible!
Please note that livestream availability is limited and may not be accessible outside the United States.
|BTPM+
|BTPM+ with PBS Passport
|Watch your favorite PBS and BTPM programs on-demand and on your schedule
|
✓
|
✓
|Catch up on all the most recent episodes of hit dramas, public affairs programs, and documentaries
|
✓
|
✓
|Stream BTPM channels live: BTPM PBS, BTPM Create, BTPM PBS Kids and more
|
✓
|
✓
|Enjoy more shows and collections, only available on BTPM+
|
✓
|
✓
|Watch shows with minimal ad interruptions
|
✓
|
✓
|Stream thousands of additional PBS and BTPM shows from dramas and mysteries to science and history, and so much more
|
✓
|Get exclusive access to hand-picked series and movies from around the world
|
✓
|Unlock early access to new series and hit dramas before they air on broadcast
|
✓
|Binge-watch your favorite PBS shows like "All Creatures Great and Small" and "Miss Scarlet"
|
✓
|Support BTPM and make our high-quality PBS programs possible
|
✓
|Sign up for free
|Get PBS Passport
Watch on Demand
Stream on demand for free!
With BTPM+ you can watch:
- The latest episodes of Masterpiece mysteries and dramas
- The newest Ken Burns and Henry Louis Gates, Jr. documentaries and series
- New episodes of science and nature programs including Nature and NOVA
- Arts programs like Great Performances
- Beloved public affairs programming like PBS NewsHour, PBS News Weekend, Frontline, and Washington Week with The Atlantic
- Local productions like Kleinhans’ Gift to Buffalo, Compact History, Our Town, and so many more
These programs are all available to stream FREE on the BTPM+ app.
BTPM+ is locally curated, which means that our programming staff have combed through thousands of titles in the PBS library to make them easy to find and discover!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Q: How do I delete my BTPM+ account?
A: Follow this link to complete the process.