New York City officials on Friday unveiled their plan to close the troubled jail complex on Rikers Island, the city's main pre-trial detention center, which has been plagued with reports of abuse and neglect for decades.

"It is long past time to close what's been a moral stain on our city," Mayor Zohran Mamdani told NPR. "We cannot simply accept the old approaches to public safety just because they've always been done that way."

Rikers, which sits on a former garbage dump in the East River, has long been infamous for its dismal conditions – including crumbling infrastructure. Inmates have accused guards of excessive force, sexual assault and high rates of violence in multiple lawsuits.

Last year, a federal judge called the amount of violence at Rikers an "unconstitutional danger" for both the people held there and the staff.

Since 2022, more than 50 people have died in the custody of the New York City Department of Correction. Almost all had been held at Rikers. People have been found unresponsive. They have died by suicide and been beaten to death. Federal court records say Rikers is "significantly more violent" than comparable jails.

But now, city officials say they finally have momentum to close the jail for good, and the newly released plan details how they intend to do that.

Nicky Quamina-Woo / NPR Empty cells at the Rikers Island jail complex in New York City on Nov. 18, 2026. The city's plan to close Rikers aims to transform the conditions inside the city's jails and lower their population.

The plan — which takes on both the conditions inside the jails and the size of the population behind bars — is ambitious. It seeks to transform how the city government thinks about crime prevention and safety overall, says Insha Rahman, president of the Vera Institute of Justice, a criminal justice reform nonprofit.

"If New York City can do this at scale, which it will, it is encouragement for places like LA, like Chicago, like Philadelphia, like Houston to do the same," Rahman says.

A goal set by the city years ago

In 2019, the New York City Council approved a plan to close Rikers by 2027, and to build in its place four smaller jails in Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens and the Bronx.

Rikers is on an island between Queens and the Bronx, out of sight for many New Yorkers. The borough-based jails will be closer to the courts and to public transit, making it easier for families , lawyers and service providers to visit people inside the facilities.

Since 2019, not a lot of progress has been made toward closing Rikers. City officials acknowledge they won't make the 2027 deadline. But Mamdani says the city is in a new moment.

"We're not the first administration to talk about this. We also know that the last administration had no interest in advancing this," Mamdani told NPR. "And we are also confident that we can be the first administration to deliver on it."

Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office / Mayor Zohran Mamdani greets New York City Department of Correction Commissioner Stanley Richards on Sept. 4, 2026. Mamdani appointed Richards earlier this year to lead the department.







Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office

Earlier this year, he appointed a "Close Rikers Czar" dedicated to closing the jail and reducing the jail population. The mayor also appointed Stanley Richards as commissioner of the DOC, the first formerly incarcerated person to lead the department.

Mamdani says his administration has already taken concrete steps: The city revived plans for a housing initiative for New Yorkers released from jail with medical needs, for instance, and it opened a therapeutic housing unit at a public hospital in Manhattan.

'Human dignity at the center of incarceration'

Last year, a federal judge stripped the city of its authority over Rikers. Operations are now controlled by a remediation manager, who released his own initial plan earlier this year for bringing the jail system into legal compliance, independent of the city's plan.

Aspects of that plan took inspiration from carceral systems in Europe, a growing trend among correctional leaders across the U.S. The remediation manager, Nicholas Deml, traveled with Commissioner Richards to Germany earlier this year on a trip organized by the Vera Institute. There, they observed the country's prisons and jails, which are often regarded as an international model.

Lena Mucha / Staff walk in a prison courtyard in Berlin, Germany. The prison system in the country is often regarded as an international model, focusing on human dignity for people in custody.

"While German correctional systems are not directly transferable to New York, they reflect a fundamentally different orientation — one that places human dignity at the center of incarceration," Deml wrote in his plan.

Last month, the Vera Institute took a second group of New Yorkers to Germany to see how jails can look when they're done right, including the Moabit jail in Berlin. Each member of that group had a part to play in reimagining New York City's criminal justice system: a prosecutor, a judge, a city councilmember, the chief who supervises officers at Rikers, among others.

At first glance, the group observed, Moabit looked like a lot of jails in the U.S., but key differences emerged on closer inspection. The jail was quiet. The cells had windows to the outside. In some of them, a door inside connected it to the adjacent cell.

"Some people are afraid of the first night here, and sometimes it really helps just to open the door to have someone to talk to," Katharina Spanaus, a staff member at Moabit, told the group.

There were also televisions in the cells to calm people down, and in the hallway, a vending machine selling cigarettes.

"I'll never forget the cigarette vending machine," says Christopher Watler, who was recently appointed chair of the New York City Board of Correction, which oversees the city's jail system.

Nicky Quamina-Woo / NPR Christopher Watler, who recently became chair of the New York City Board of Correction, the independent body responsible for overseeing the city's jail system, was struck in Germany by the humanity baked into the country's jail system.

What struck him wasn't really the cigarettes, but what the gesture communicates about treating people as human, Watler says.

It also showed him how far New York City has to go.

Just a week earlier, he sat at his first board meeting in New York, where he heard stories that evoked a different image. At the start, the board listened to anonymous phone calls from people held at Rikers.

The callers voiced concerns: A woman reported black mold. A man said he was denied his medications. Another pleaded for a less violent environment.

"New York City's a great city. Our jail system isn't great," Watler says. "It's a broken thing. But how do you repair broken things?"

'The sum of all the efforts will help'

The four new jails won't be fully completed for another six years. Each facility will have more access to natural light and fresh air, and more space for recreation, vocational training and education.

Together, the new jails will hold about 2,000 fewer people than the approximately 6,600 people Rikers holds now.

The city's plan invests more than $250 million across the next several years in efforts to reduce the number of people in jail, for instance, by expanding alternatives to incarceration like diversion programs and electronic monitoring.

Nicky Quamina-Woo / NPR Construction continues on the new Brooklyn-based jail, one of four being built by the city to replace Rikers. The site is due to be completed in 2029.

It also aims to keep people from committing crimes, by expanding services like supportive housing and mental health treatment.

Another way to lower a jail's population is to shorten how long people stay there. The average length of stay of people in New York City DOC custody was nearly twice as long in 2025 as it was in 2015, according to the policy journal Vital City.

The vast majority of people at Rikers are awaiting trial, and many of their cases take longer to process than national standards dictate. Nearly a quarter have been in jail for more than a year.

Judge Joseph Zayas, chief administrative judge of the New York State Unified Court System, told NPR there are many factors that can lengthen a jail stay, including processing evidence during discovery and administering mental health assessments, for instance.

Nicky Quamina-Woo / NPR Judge Joseph Zayas, chief administrative judge of the New York State Unified Court System, says many factors can delay a court case, which is one of the contributing factors to Rikers' population size.





"The only way to solve this backlog problem is to hit each of these things. The sum of all of the efforts will help," Zayas says.

The city is planning a task force dedicated to speeding up court cases, but the forces affecting that are outside city hall's control. Judges act independently from the mayor, as do district attorneys. City officials say they are investing in those relationships.

'If you are wrong, then you have crowded jails'

Some people, including those with deep knowledge of Rikers, are concerned with what happens if the city doesn't lower the jail population enough.

Vincent Schiraldi, who was DOC commissioner under Mayor Bill de Blasio, says he can understand that.

"It's really hard to have the guts to forecast lower incarceration numbers. Because if you are wrong, then you have crowded jails and you're in trouble," says Schiraldi, who now runs a philanthropic fund to close Rikers.

Other cities have dramatically reduced their jail populations. After Hurricane Katrina in 2005, New Orleans reduced its jail population by more than two thirds in the decade after.

Schiraldi pointed out that aside from an increase during the pandemic, crime rates have trended downward for decades.

Nicky Quamina-Woo / NPR A single jail cell as construction continues on the Brooklyn detention center, one of four being built by the city to replace Rikers. Some people with knowledge of the city's criminal justice system are worried that the city doesn't have a back-up plan if it can't lower the jail population enough to fit the new borough-based jails.



If crime increases again, Schiraldi says, "Then we deal with it. What is the scenario by which the government spends billions of dollars just in case?"

But Elizabeth Glazer, who led the Office of Criminal Justice under de Blasio, told NPR she hopes the mayor will be pragmatic when it comes to having contingency plans – including the possibility of building again on Rikers Island.

She says it is possible to shrink the jail population, but it's not going to be easy.

"It requires relentless attention, coordination and organization around a common goal to get it done," says Glazer, who is also the founder of Vital City. "Even if you hit that number, the question is, can that be sustained for the decades when all you have is that capacity?"

Still, for some people the city's plan is a crucial opportunity, after years of inaction have left thousands of people held at the jail under inhumane conditions.

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images / Tina Luongo, who leads the criminal defense practice at the Legal Aid Society, speaks during a rally to protest a death on Rikers Island at City Hall on Oct. 25, 2022 in New York City. Luongo says the city's new plan represents an opportunity to move forward, after years of inaction have left thousands of people jailed on Rikers in inhumane conditions.



"We wait for these perfect plans, and for all the reasons we know, including funding, those perfect plans never come to pass. And so what do we do? We do nothing," says Tina Luongo, who leads the criminal defense practice at the Legal Aid Society, which brought the class action lawsuit that resulted in the remediation manager's appointment.

Changing the culture at Rikers

Officials caution the new jails alone won't solve the systemic problems at Rikers.

Over the last decade, the federal government has documented a "culture of violence" among the guards. In 2023, more than 700 women sued the city alleging they'd been raped or sexually abused by staff at Rikers, according to a Gothamist investigation .

"People talk about culture change and that's really just a euphemism for the extraordinary brutality and violence that has plagued Rikers," Glazer says. "If you're going to move the very same system into the new buildings, you're going to move the problem of violence as well."

In their report, city officials outline plans for more training and mentoring for staff, tighter oversight, and more programming for people in jail.

Commissioner Richards told NPR he wants to see the jail's culture transform and become more like what he saw in Germany, where human dignity is non-negotiable for everyone. That includes staff, who Richards says have been demonized.

Nicky Quamina-Woo / NPR Stanley Richards, commissioner of the New York City Department of Correction, sits in an empty jail cell in the Rikers Island complex on Nov. 18, 2026. Richards is the first formerly incarcerated person to have been appointed to the role.

"Part of the work that I'm doing is showing value and appreciation to our staff. So they begin to expand their capacity to show that same value and humanity to the people who come to us," Richards says.

But he didn't offer specifics on what exactly will change. That may be in part because he has a more immediate focus: safety and security.

The plan set forth by Deml, the remediation manager, starts with the most basic correctional functions, including protocols for securing doors. Richards, who was incarcerated at Rikers himself 40 years ago, says they need to start somewhere.

"Everybody wants something to happen by tomorrow. And we are in a moment of urgency. But it takes time to turn," he says.

The larger goal remains the same: for the failures of Rikers to not be carried into the next generation of New York City jails.



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