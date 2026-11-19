Techno-feudalist hellscape got you feeling hopeless? There's likely an Armand Hammer lyric for that.

Throughout a slow-building 13-year career, the witty, polemical New York rap duo has built a catalog out of prescient observations that call you to join in raging against the machine. If you're thinking of taking up arms against classism or the carceral state, Elucid would like a word: "The lower the wage, the bigger the gauge is / With no regard to rising inflation / Doublin' down on shackling multiple generations in cages," he rapped on 2017's "Barbarians." If you're grappling with the West's complicity in a destabilized political landscape, billy woods is fully disgusted on behalf of the Global South: "The world doesn't turn anymore / Half burns, the other side will never thaw, burning books to keep warm," goes last year's "Laraaji." From biometrics ("I feel a way about provin' my identity to robots") to machine learning ("Tears in my eyes listening to machines make music"), few artists are more uniquely tapped into just how automated our autocracy has become, or how absurd it all can feel.

There's a new all-timer line to add to that list: "Surveillance state bite hard like old man winter / Chipped teeth, white meat, bone slivers / Unfortunately it's not 'if,' but 'when' they gon' kill us," Elucid raps on "Nightswim," an ominous cut from the new Armand Hammer album, Snakes & Ladders. His voice inches out of a fog, from conspiratorial to snarling, facing down what woods later describes as "capitalism's gaping maw." But that's not where the story ends: "When the blood of the righteous run like rain in the street / Wave ripple in the wind, between your toes, beneath my feet," he continues, the song surging toward an interpolation of C-Murder's "Down 4 My N's." The mood is not defeatism but pragmatism, a well-earned suspicion about achieving the solidarity that a fight for equity requires. "Nightswim" betrays a truth about its creators: While their music is penned like literature, it is defined in the space beyond words. Everything they make is intentionally on-edge and off-kilter, but this album is a monument to the singular way their songs exploit pockets of sound and meaning to render a dimension all their own, one that continues to rally adherents to its cause.

If it's true that, as William S. Burroughs once put it, "a paranoid might be defined as someone who has some idea as to what is actually going on," the music on Snakes & Ladders is deeply paranoid, and its architects clearly know a great deal — about what is actually going on, and also how to weaponize art in class struggle. Solidarity takes many forms; here, it is an organizing effort, bringing producers from across both rappers' discographies into a craggy coalition. In this sense, Snakes & Ladders presents a gripping argument for Armand Hammer as the defining rap group of its era — not simply because its music is perfectly equipped to grapple with our eye-in-the-sky political reality, but because the sound itself is dystopian, if also clear-eyed and dryly funny. In gathering many of the pair's essential beatmakers, the album showcases the ways their tenacity has borne fruit: a hard-won and truly indie style, an unmistakable chemistry, a cooperative community and a real cult following. The songs both bear witness and demand attention be paid: "The meek inherit the Earth, when? 'Cause this I gots to see," woods cries out incredulously on "Incidentals." This is punchy noise rap imagined as a self-sustaining, Afro-pessimistic free-jazz co-op.

Even beyond its two albums with loop legend The Alchemist, Armand Hammer has amassed a cohort of collaborators accomplished in their niches, all of whom have helped outline the group's pre-cataclysmic sound. With Al busy cooking up for the witch doctor Erykah Badu, the rest of the roster — including standouts Kenny Segal, Preservation, Animoss and Child Actor — contributes to an astonishing collage of askew tunes and freaked-out rhythms. The last Armand Hammer album, last year's solo Alchemist-produced Mercy, was a bit more straight-on with its palette, which could be cold while still dialed-in and groovy. Snakes & Ladders has a more anarchic feel. It isn't free jazz in any literal sense, though songs like the flittering "Jet Magazine" and the ecstatic "Times Tables" channel the chaos in various ways — but it is in a functional one. The music defies rap formalism; sonically, it prioritizes the unconventional and atonal, and few rappers are able to swing cadences quite like these experimental technicians.

The great hip-hop duos — Mobb Deep, OutKast, Black Star, UGK, Clipse — are all defined by the polarity of their internal dynamic, the particular friction of their juxtaposed styles that drums up an inherent drama. Elucid and woods are challenging characters who don't shy away from axe-grinding Socratic dialogue, and the friction in their work could start a data-center fire. Elucid is the crusader, woods the stoicist, yet they each have some of the other's quality in them. The former is militant and emphatic, bluesy and syncopated like a slam poet, the latter covert and elegiac, freewheeling and diagnostic like a color commentator for the blood sport of American politics. They are simultaneously at variance with one another and always on the same wavelength.

To anyone paying attention, woods has been climbing the list of best-ever rappers for some time, but Snakes & Ladders proves for good that Elucid is far more than just his ideal running mate. Armand Hammer's grouchier half is an utter force of nature here, with verses that press into you and leave a mark. As he barrels through the cavernous production on "Lock Out/Tag Out," its keys dripping like water off stalactites, each enunciated syllable crackles like a firecracker in the dark. Later, on the buzzing, machine-powered "Assembly Lines," he becomes a soothsayer, taking purported futurists as omens to see past A.I. propaganda: "Ray Kurzweil's wet dreams spray like puppy water on corporate salad slop / Your favorite flavor optimization / The cage is electric, the cruelty baseless / The sacred smooth down like dripping water shaping stone, faceless," he chants, the flow so free-associative that the phrases begin to feel like a Rorschach test.

It would be easy to write Armand Hammer off as prophets of doom. "Put aside your calculations, baby, this the time of oracles / Power of suggestion, weapon in your face, questions is rhetorical / Count my blessings, nevertheless, yes, everything's horrible," woods raps on "Dragon Teeth," not exactly putting lipstick on the pig. Wade deeper into the murky waters, though, and you'll discover an undaunted spirit: The game is the game and you can't play scared, as woods tells us . You can hear that ideal on "Dogville," in which woods imagines an alternate future — equity and justice instead of bombs, emptied prisons, no hunger, peace, renewal — before crashing back into the reality of the outside world: dilapidated trains, "lepers" pleading, police like wild dogs, kids getting mobbed outside the corner store. He's had enough. "No more talk," he snaps. "You can't talk over that belt feed / I don't sleep, I don't dream / Mouse frantic in the maze / But the snake moves with ease." The duo has held up its end, saying all there is to say. There are only so many Armand Hammer lyrics you can absorb before you get the message.

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