A national organization is calling on Senator Chuck Schumer and other senators to oppose President Donald Trump’s judicial appointees.

Demand Justice is a legal advocacy program focusing on the federal judiciary. Its president, Josh Orton, said Trump’s appointees during his second term are too loyal to the president instead of their role.

Orton added that Schumer, a Democrat from New York, has an increased duty to make upcoming confirmations difficult before Democrats retake control of Congress in January.

“He said that we're not going to confirm crappy nominees. He also said … there are too many Trump nominees so far in the second term that don't have fidelity to the law," Orton said. "I would argue that's a gross understatement. None of them have had fidelity for the truth.”

In his role as Senate Minority Leader, Schumer can drag out the nominations by preventing a quorum of the judiciary committee, and can delay or postpone meetings.

Democrats can’t wait until they have a majority to oppose Trump’s appointments, Orton added.

“This is a perfect opportunity to show the American public and the voting electorate from the midterm that Democrats are focused on corruption," he said. That they "are focused on taking on entrenched corporate power, are focused on lowering prices, and are not focused on the kind of backroom deals that are sort of relics of eras of political past.”

As part of its efforts, Demand Justice is pushing a $500,000 TV and digital ad campaign, which includes placement in New York and Washington D.C.

Some Senate Republicans have expressed doubt in Trump’s appointees in the past, so there’s a chance some could flip again, Orton said.