BTPM's Lisa LaTrovato Honored with Prestigious Fundraising Professional Award

Buffalo Toronto Public Media (BTPM) is proud to announce that Lisa LaTrovato has been honored with the 2026 Earle Hannel Outstanding Fundraising Professional Award by the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) Western New York Chapter. LaTrovato received the award during the organization's annual National Philanthropy Day celebration on Thursday, Nov. 12, at Buffalo RiverWorks.

The prestigious award recognizes an individual who has demonstrated outstanding career achievements, leadership and a commitment to the fundraising profession. LaTrovato was nominated by the Western New York Women's Foundation and selected for the honor by her peers in the fundraising community.

"Lisa understands that fundraising is about much more than securing financial support. It's about building relationships, earning trust and connecting people with causes that make a difference," said Sylvia Bennett, Senior Vice President and Chief Development Officer of Buffalo Toronto Public Media. "We're incredibly proud to see her recognized by her peers."

At BTPM, philanthropy plays an essential role in sustaining trusted journalism, educational programming, music, arts and cultural experiences, and community engagement initiatives serving audiences throughout Western New York and Southern Ontario. Following the elimination of federal funding for public media in 2025, the importance of cultivating meaningful relationships with donors and community partners has become even more critical.

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Buffalo Toronto Public Media engages with our communities through exploration and entertainment –everywhere. Our member-supported services include BTPM PBS, BTPM NPR (88.7 in Buffalo, 91.3 in Olean, 88.1 in Jamestown), BTPM Classical (94.5 in Buffalo, 89.7 WNJA in Jamestown), BTPM The Bridge (88.7 HD2 and 94.5 HD2 in Buffalo), BTPM Create, PBS KIDS, and the BTPM YouTube channel. Additional information about Buffalo Toronto Public Media can be found at btpm.org.