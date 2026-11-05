© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace St.
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Mississippi voters have until Tuesday to fix ballots in close Senate race

WBUR
Published November 5, 2026 at 12:03 PM EST
Mississippi Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Scott Colom speaks to his supporters during his election watch party Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026, in Jackson, Miss. (Heather Harrison/Mississippi Free Press via AP)
Heather Harrison/Mississippi Free Press via AP
Mississippi Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Scott Colom speaks to his supporters during his election watch party Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026, in Jackson, Miss. (Heather Harrison/Mississippi Free Press via AP)

Mississippi voters have until Tuesday to correct issues with their ballots as the state’s closely contested Senate race remains undecided. Democrat Scott Colom leads Republican incumbent Cindy Hyde-Smith by 1,138 votes.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with community leader Cassandra Welchlin about efforts to help voters cure their ballots and ensure their votes are counted.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR