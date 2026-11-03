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Projection art and a dance groove highlight new event at Buffalo Arts Studio

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Jay Moran
Published November 3, 2026 at 12:53 PM EST
Image of Sydney O'Shei and Lauren McGlaughlin sit in front of a microphone for an interview at Buffalo Arts Studio.
Jay Moran/BTPM News
Sydney O'Shei and Lauren McLaughlin of Buffalo Arts Studio preview Saturday's fundraiser "BASH: Groove is in the ART."

For Buffalo Arts Studio, Saturday’s “BASH: Groove is in the ART” emerged from a brainstorming session with staff in search of a new fundraising idea.

“The idea of a dance party in an art gallery sounded really fun,” said Sydney O’Shei, Special Events and Development Coordinator.

Installed on fifth floor of the Tri-Main Center, Buffalo Arts Studio is comprised of 20,000 square feet with high, industrial ceilings, wide concrete floors and non-stop reverberation. Ambitious artworks line the walls and center attention.

Projection art from Mark Valkwitch and N3wTroN will illuminate the event.

“We’re basically going to line the center gallery with curtains so that it makes it like a giant screen in there,” said Lauren McGlaughlin, Operations Manager.

“So, you’ll be dancing inside of the projection art.“

“BASH” runs Saturday, Nov. 7 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. GRC Buffalo will provide the music and Proven Party Rentals will have its photo booth. A costume contest will look to keep the Halloween feeling alive for another week.

Staffers will be dressed as Muppets. Attendees seeking to purchase artworks are advised to seek out Miss Piggy, Janice or Animal.
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Jay Moran
Monday - Friday, 6 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Jay joined Buffalo Toronto Public Media in 2008 and has been the local host for NPR's "Morning Edition" ever since. In June 2022, he was named one of the co-hosts of BTPM's "What's Next."

A graduate of St. Mary's of the Lake School, St. Francis High School, and Buffalo State College, Jay has worked most of his professional career in Buffalo. Outside of public media, he continues in longstanding roles as the public address announcer for the Buffalo Sabres of the National Hockey League and as play-by-play voice of Canisius College basketball.
See stories by Jay Moran