Projection art and a dance groove highlight new event at Buffalo Arts Studio

For Buffalo Arts Studio, Saturday’s “BASH: Groove is in the ART” emerged from a brainstorming session with staff in search of a new fundraising idea.

“The idea of a dance party in an art gallery sounded really fun,” said Sydney O’Shei, Special Events and Development Coordinator.

Installed on fifth floor of the Tri-Main Center, Buffalo Arts Studio is comprised of 20,000 square feet with high, industrial ceilings, wide concrete floors and non-stop reverberation. Ambitious artworks line the walls and center attention.

Projection art from Mark Valkwitch and N3wTroN will illuminate the event.

“We’re basically going to line the center gallery with curtains so that it makes it like a giant screen in there,” said Lauren McGlaughlin, Operations Manager.

“So, you’ll be dancing inside of the projection art.“

“BASH” runs Saturday, Nov. 7 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. GRC Buffalo will provide the music and Proven Party Rentals will have its photo booth. A costume contest will look to keep the Halloween feeling alive for another week.

Staffers will be dressed as Muppets. Attendees seeking to purchase artworks are advised to seek out Miss Piggy, Janice or Animal.