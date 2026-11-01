Remembering voice actor Eric Bauza

AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:

If I say, what's up, Doc? You probably think of that wise-cracking gray bunny with a New York accent. When Toronto-born voice actor Eric Bauza took on the role of Bugs Bunny for "Looney Tunes" in 2018, he knew how historic it was.

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ERIC BAUZA: I grew up watching "Looney Tunes," I'm sure, like a lot of the listeners did.

RASCOE: I spoke to Bauza in 2022 about a "Looney Tunes" podcast for kids.

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BAUZA: Of course, the great Mel Blanc, who created the voices of these characters and actually the personalities, did such an amazing job that 81-plus years later, we're here talking about Bugs and Daffy on a road trip. And they're still as relevant as they were back in the '40s as they are today.

RASCOE: Bauza was the first nonwhite actor to voice Bugs. And his portrayals of him and other "Looney Tunes" favorites - as well as Woody Woodpecker, Muppets and Marvel characters - made him beloved to animation fans around the world. Those fans are mourning Bauza after his death last week of what the LA County coroner listed as hypertensive cardiovascular disease. And count me among them.

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BAUZA: (As Bugs Bunny) Eh, what's up, NPR?

RASCOE: Oh, my goodness.

(LAUGHTER)

BAUZA: (As Daffy Duck) Finally, I get to speak my public.

(LAUGHTER)

RASCOE: Eric Bauza was 46. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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