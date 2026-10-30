New songs from Tate McRae and Zach Bryan enter the Billboard Hot 100

SCOTT DETROW, HOST:

The past few months has been slow on the Billboard Hot 100, with a handful of songs camped out at the top of the pop chart. But this week, three new songs enter the top five. Stephen Thompson of NPR Music has the story.

STEPHEN THOMPSON, BYLINE: For the past several weeks, Taylor Swift has had the top song in the country with "Patient Zero." But this week, the track falls all the way to No. 5 as the top 10 makes room for new arrivals. Debuting at No. 2 is the Canadian pop singer and dancer Tate McRae with her new song, "Housewife."

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "HOUSEWIFE")

TATE MCRAE: (Singing) I just wanna make a lot of money, be my own housewife.

THOMPSON: The chart's other notable debut belongs to the roots rock and country star Zach Bryan. All eight songs from his new EP enter this week's Hot 100, led by a duet with Lana Del Rey called "Lies" at No. 4.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "LIES")

ZACH BRYAN AND LANA DEL REY: (Singing) Tell me your lies, babe, your sweet little lies, fill my heart with sweetness with the words that you say.

THOMPSON: Olivia Rodrigo's "Expectations" isn't new the way "Housewife" and "Lies" are. That track has spent more than four months rattling around on the Hot 100. But it didn't crack the top 10 until this week, thanks to a new remix and a splashy, funny video featuring another pop superstar, Chappell Roan.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "EXPECTATIONS")

OLIVIA RODRIGO: (Singing) Past mistakes are just new information. These days, I've got expectations.

THOMPSON: On the strength of the new remix, "Expectations" roars from No. 63 all the way to No. 3. But even with all those fresh songs in the top five, one unslayable juggernaut returns to its familiar home at No. 1.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "CHOOSIN' TEXAS")

ELLA LANGLEY: (Singing) He's choosin' Texas. I can tell.

THOMPSON: That's right. Ella Langley's "Choosin' Texas" is back on top of the charts, extending its all-time record run to 25 weeks.

Stephen Thompson, NPR Music.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "CHOOSIN' TEXAS")

LANGLEY: (Singing) ...Smoky Mountain rain. Them old Hank tunes, the Memphis blues we used to sing. He always loved "Amarillo By Morning." I shoulda taken that as a warning. She's from Texas. I can tell, by the way. He's two steppin' 'round the room and judgin' by the smile that's written... Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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