NETA HONORS “WHAT’S NEXT?”

Podcast awarded for news and storytelling

Buffalo Toronto Public Media’s “What’s Next?” has received two honors as a part of The National Education Telecommunications Association’s (NETA) 58th Public Media Awards which recognizes exceptional achievements of member stations in community engagement, content, education, and marketing and communications. The podcast was recognized in the content categories News & Public Affairs and Local Storytelling for the three-part series “Where Did the Money Go?” led by investigative reporter I'Jaz Ja'ciel. The special examines the millions of dollars in public funding, charitable donations and other commitments announced in response to the May 14, 2022, racist mass shooting at Tops on Buffalo’s East Side. Across three episodes, Ja’ciel traces where that money was promised to go, how much has been spent, what those investments have produced, and what accountability exists when promised support has not yet reached the community as expected.

"What's Next?" emerged in the aftermath of the tragic mass shooting and has been an unwavering advocate for amplifying the voices of marginalized communities ever since. The program provides a platform for open, honest, and candid conversations, igniting discussions that lead to positive change and garnering well-deserved praise and recognition throughout our local community. Since then, the series has evolved, but its core mission remains the same, to tell important stories, amplify voices that deserve to be heard, and give our communities the space to have conversations that matter.

“To see ‘What’s Next?’ grow to a multi-platform storytelling universe has been a great accomplishment here at Buffalo Toronto Public Media,” said BTPM President and CEO Tom Calderone, “As we continue to strive for deeper and sometimes uncomfortable conversations, winning this award shows that audiences are hungry for this type of journalism.”

This award furthers visibility of BTPM’s powerful storytelling as the organization’s original podcast “Truth Be Told” was honored at the 2026 Communicator Awards with the Award of Distinction for a Limited Series. “Truth Be Told” illuminates the pervasive effects of systemic racism in Western New York. Hosted by Wil Green, each 30-minute episode explores racial inequity across the lifespan, from birth to legacy. The Communicator Awards are held annually; entries are evaluated by the Academy of Interactive & Visual Arts (AIVA) and recognize excellence, effectiveness and innovation across all areas of communication.

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Buffalo Toronto Public Media engages with our communities through exploration and entertainment –everywhere. Our member-supported services include BTPM PBS, BTPM NPR (88.7 in Buffalo, 91.3 in Olean, 88.1 in Jamestown), BTPM Classical (94.5 in Buffalo, 89.7 WNJA in Jamestown), BTPM The Bridge (88.7 HD2 and 94.5 HD2 in Buffalo), BTPM Create, PBS KIDS, and the BTPM YouTube channel. Additional information about Buffalo Toronto Public Media can be found at btpm.org.

