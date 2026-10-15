Suspicious mailings to election officials, congressional offices under investigation

The FBI and U.S. Postal Inspection Service are looking into a series of suspicious mailings sent to state election officials and congressional offices. Officials say some of the mailings contained a powdery white substance.

It is not clear who sent the mail, which was sent to election officials in states including Louisiana, Ohio and Oklahoma as well as congressional offices. According to a statement from Louisiana Secretary of State spokesperson Trey Williams, an employee who opened a letter sent to the office on Tuesday was not injured but was taken to the emergency room as a precaution. Law enforcement found no evidence of harmful substances.

According to a communication from the Senate's Sergeant at Arms (SAA) to congressional staff and obtained by NPR, law enforcement officials are "working to intercept any additional letters before they are delivered, however, it is possible that some letters may reach their destinations."

Deputy Chief Inspector Brendan Donahue of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service says that the organization was able to stop the delivery of at least one of the mailings.

"Some of the letters have contained an unknown substance, and we're working closely with our law enforcement partners to respond to each incident," Donahue said.

The SAA's note to staff said that all suspicious letters, packages or substances "should be treated as potentially hazardous and handled in accordance with established safety protocols," and warned staff not to handle suspicious letters and leave the area where they are discovered.

The note said the mail could be indicated by discoloration, powder emanating from the envelope and postmarks that do not match the return address. An image included in the communication had a return address labeled "DSA" and a New York City return address.

The U.S. Capitol Police and SAA did not return requests for comment. The FBI said that the organization is "investigating a series of suspicious mailings sent to various addresses nationwide, including Secretary of State offices and their related election offices."

"Some of the letters contained an unknown substance and we are working closely with our law enforcement partners to respond to each incident," the agency said. "We are also working with our partners to identify the individual or individuals responsible for the letters."

The investigation mirrors 2024 incidents in which more than 15 state election offices received suspicious mailings.

Now, with less than three weeks until Nov. 3, voting officials around the country are working to carry out the midterm elections. In a statement, the National Association of Secretaries of State and the National Association of State Election Directors said that "those who administer our elections should never fear for their safety while carrying out their essential duties."

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