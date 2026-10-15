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In Turkey, breakfast is more than a meal

WBUR
Published October 15, 2026 at 12:01 PM EDT

This summer, we’ve been asking NPR’s international correspondents: What’s for breakfast?

In Ukraine, it’s curd-cheese pancakes. Nigerians break fast with fried dough. Lebanon loves its flatbread so much the United Nations has certified it as part of intangible cultural heritage.

In Turkey, breakfast is less a quick morning meal and more an elaborate, social ritual of sharing and conversation.

NPR’s Hadeel Al-Shalchi reports from a Turkish city known for the morning meal.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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