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Flu season gets an early start

WBUR
Published October 14, 2026 at 12:03 PM EDT

The flu has already started hitting parts of the U.S. It’s a few months earlier than usual according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but it remains within expected seasonal variation. From Alaska to Hawaii, the West coast is seeing a rise in cases. In Washington, there have been two flu related deaths.

Dr. Vin Gupta, a pulmonologist, critical care doctor, and board member at the American Lung Association, joins host Indira Lakshmanan.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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