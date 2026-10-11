Sunday Puzzle: Back to school

On-air challenge

Change one letter in each word or name a well-known college or university.

Ex. CROWN --> BROWN

1. PURSUE

2. YULE

3. SMITE

4. BUTTER

5. CORNEAL

6. BRANDERS

7. COLLATE

8. RICH

9. DUNE

10. VENISON

11. WAVIER

12. COWARD

13. DRAPE

14. ACCIDENTAL

Last week's challenge

Last week's challenge came from Robbie Ellis, of Chicago. Name two well-known colleges or universities from the same state. The last letter of one is the first letter of the other. Change each instance of this letter to the same new letter to get the names of two other well-known colleges or universities. What four schools are these?

Answer: DePaul & Lake Forest (Illinois) --> DePauw & Wake Forest

Winner

Bill Etienne of Laguna Niguel, California

This week's challenge

This week's challenge comes from Nancy Taubenslag, of Scarsdale, N.Y. Name a company that's known for transportation. Move the first two letters to the end. Reverse everything. Insert the name of an international tourist destination. And you'll get the name of a game that involves transportation. What things are these?

If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it here by Thursday, October 15 at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: include a phone number where we can reach you.

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