Capitol Conversations: Bureau reporters break down the latest

As the race for governor enters its final stretch, Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul and her Republican opponent, Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, are talking about very different things.

Both candidates were recently in the Hudson Valley, not far from each other. Blakeman joined Republicans in criticizing New York’s new law that prevents police from calling ICE if they arrest undocumented immigrants on low-level charges where they’re released without bail.

Westchester County resident Jessica Gorman also spoke. Her daughter, Sheridan, was killed in Chicago earlier this year. Gorman says New York’s law should be repealed.

The appearance happened before an immigrant was shot by ICE agents in New York City. Democrats quickly condemned the shooting, and some cited it as an example of ICE overreach.

Meanwhile, Hochul joined U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez during a roundtable discussion of Hochul’s one-year moratorium on data centers.

It’s a sign that the issue is seen as one that unites various factions of the Democratic party.

The New York Public News Network’s Jimmy Vielkind and Samuel King discuss those developments at the Capitol.