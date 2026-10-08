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Picture book 'Goodbye, Koi' helps kids come to terms with change

WBUR
Published October 8, 2026 at 12:02 PM EDT
The cover of "Goodbye Koi" by Jack Wong. (Courtesy of Jack Wong, 2026. Used with permission of Orchard Books, an imprint of Scholastic Inc.)
Courtesy of Jack Wong, 2026. Used with permission of Orchard Books, an imprint of Scholastic Inc.
The cover of "Goodbye Koi" by Jack Wong. (Courtesy of Jack Wong, 2026. Used with permission of Orchard Books, an imprint of Scholastic Inc.)

Host Robin Young speaks with author-illustrator Jack Wong about his new kid’s picture book “Goodbye, Koi.”

In it, a boy channels his fears about moving to a new home into concerns over the what will happen to the koi fish he’s leaving behind.

Book excerpt: ‘Goodbye, Koi’

By Jack Wong

© Jack Wong, 2026. Used with permission of Orchard Books, an imprint of Scholastic Inc. 

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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