© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace St.
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

'A house of horrors': Couple with 19 surrogate children arrested on child abuse conspiracy charges

WBUR
Published October 8, 2026 at 12:01 PM EDT

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman described a mansion housing over a dozen small children as a “house of horrors.”

The couple who owned it had more than 21 kids, 19 birthed by surrogates. Nannies the couple employed allegedly beat the babies and toddlers, sometimes so badly they nearly died.

Host Scott Tong gets the latest on the case from Ava Kofman, host of The New Yorker podcast that investigated the couple.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR