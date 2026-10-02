© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace St.
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Why is Trump in the political position he's in now?

WBUR
Published October 2, 2026 at 12:05 PM EDT

On Friday’s politics roundtable, Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan and Peter O’Dowd ask political journalists Francesca Chambers and Eric Cortellessa why President Trump has found himself on defense, campaigning in red states with one month to go before elections.

Cortellessa sat down with Trump this week, and Chambers interviewed the possible future house speaker, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR