CFNY: THE SPIRIT OF RADIO PREMIERE

BTPM PRESENTS THE DOC LIVE FROM TORONTO

Spotlighting one of the most influential punk, new wave, and alternative radio stations in the world, BTPM PBS presents the US broadcast premiere of “CFNY: The Spirit of Radio” on Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 7:30 pm. Directed by Matt Schichter and produced by Matthew Campagna, the film focuses on the golden age of radio in Canada and the small but mighty radio station that started a movement.

Join BTPM CEO and President Tom Calderone and BTPM The Bridge Program Director Tiffany Bentley as they go live from Sonic Boom in Toronto for the premiere. This special features live interviews with some of the driving forces behind CFNY and radio including Alan Cross, Ivar Hamilton, Liz Janik, David Marsden, and Scot Turner.

"CFNY didn't just impact Canadians, it was also a huge influence on us across the border," said BTPM CEO and President Tom Calderone “CFNY was iconic, authentic, broke a lot of bands, and broke a lot of rules.”

In 1976, CFNY launched in a small suburban house just north of Toronto and went on to become one of the foremost alternative radio stations in the world. In the '90s, the station went through a rebrand, becoming 102.1 The Edge.

The documentary tells the story of the influential radio station and its origins, and features interviews with Canadian music legends including Geddy Lee (RUSH), Jim Kerr (Simple Minds), Steven Page (Barenaked Ladies), Emily Haines (Metric), Ben Kowalewicz (Billy Talent), Peter Hook (New Order/Joy Division), Lol Tolhurst (The Cure), Andy McCluskey (OMD), and Deryck Whibley (Sum 41).

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Buffalo Toronto Public Media engages with our communities through exploration and entertainment –everywhere. Our member-supported services include BTPM PBS, BTPM NPR (88.7 in Buffalo, 91.3 in Olean, 88.1 in Jamestown), BTPM Classical (94.5 in Buffalo, 89.7 WNJA in Jamestown), BTPM The Bridge (88.7 HD2 and 94.5 HD2 in Buffalo), BTPM Create, PBS KIDS, and the BTPM YouTube channel. Additional information about Buffalo Toronto Public Media can be found at btpm.org.