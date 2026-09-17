© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace St.
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Documentary celebrates Roberto Clemente's life on and off the baseball field

WBUR
Published September 17, 2026 at 12:06 PM EDT

For the original audio, click here

Roberto Clemente Day was Tuesday this week, a chance for baseball fans and players to recognize Clemente’s legacy as an athlete and humanitarian.

Host Peter O’Dowd speaks with David Altrogge, the director of a documentary about Roberto Clemente. He’s joined by Roberto Clemente Jr., an executive producer of the film and the first of his father’s three sons.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR