© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace St.
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Carly Rae Jepsen channels a vast whirlwind of emotions in her new double album 'Day and Night'

WBUR
Published September 17, 2026 at 12:06 PM EDT
Carly Rae Jepsen. (Courtesy of Vince Aung)
Courtesy of Vince Aung
Carly Rae Jepsen. (Courtesy of Vince Aung)

Canadian pop star Carly Rae Jepsen says her new album, “Day and Night,” is the most proud she’s been of something she’s created, more than anything she’s worked on before.

Across 24 songs, Jepsen explores the full spectrum of human emotions, channeling folk pop for the “Day” side and leaning into house music for the “Night” side. The result is a spectacular whirlwind of feelings communicated through ’70s-inspired psychedelic pop and synth-driven dance floor hits.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd sat down with Jepsen to discuss the influences behind her new album and the journey it takes listeners on.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR