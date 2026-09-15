NY seeks to enroll more households in utility discounts

New York state officials are encouraging people to sign up for the state’s Energy Affordability Program (EAP), saying they are leaving money on the table.

The program provides discounts on monthly utility bills, meaning some households could save hundreds of dollars per year.

Earlier this year, officials expanded the program to more middle-income households. About a million households already are part of the program. The state estimates 2.5 million more households are eligible but not signed up.

“Now, before this, this program was only limited to people at the lowest incomes, which is important. We take care of them, but I knew we could do more,” Hochul said during an event Tuesday in Manhattan. “I challenged my team to find another path to help people who are not living in poverty but are still being squeezed by high cost of living.”

Hochul has made energy affordability a focus as she runs for re-election. Her Republican opponent, Bruce Blakeman, claims she hasn’t done enough to lower costs.

There is more information on eligibility and how to sign up at ny.gov/EAP.