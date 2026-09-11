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Residents call for renaming Scajaquada bridge in honor of 9/11 victims

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Alex Simone
Published September 11, 2026 at 4:20 PM EDT
Military veterans and first responders stand with other residents for a moment of silence in remembrance of 9/11 victims.
Alex Simone
/
BTPM News
Military veterans and first responders stand with other residents for a moment of silence in remembrance of 9/11 victims.

Local community members, police and firefighters are among those calling for Scajaquada Expressway’s pedestrian bridge to be renamed in honor of the victims killed during September 11.

The push to rename it the 9/11 Heroes Bridge has received support from State Senators Rob Ortt and Jeremy Zellner but it failed to pass the State Assembly last year.

Laurie Kostrzewski hopes to get the state bill renewed and passed this year. She has organized an annual moment of silence at the bridge for several years.

“I will always be on this bridge, and I will always put the word out," Kostrzewski said. "I will always have people here that will significantly represent that day, and it's a gesture of appreciation, and it's a huge statement.”

More than 100 community members, including firefighters, police and military members, were in attendance for the service lasting close to two hours.

Past Erie County American Legion Commander Jerry Kowalski believes there should be increased emphasis for younger generations who weren’t around to witness the tragedy.

“Our history has to be taught. History tends to repeat itself, and I think that for the younger kids that are in school now, I (have) two grandkids in school," he said. "They need to teach this, and (my granddaughter is) getting into American history.”
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