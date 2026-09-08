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Britain, Canada and France announce trade restrictions against West Bank settlers

WBUR
Published September 8, 2026 at 12:05 PM EDT

Britain, France and Canada moved to block imports from Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank. This comes amid the expansion of Jewish settlements in Palestinian territory and a wave of deadly violence against Palestinian civilians.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with Mairav Zonszein, senior Israel analyst for the International Crisis Group. She’s in Tel Aviv.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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