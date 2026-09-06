Expectations grow for the Jamestown Dance Festival

As she prepares for the third Jamestown Dance Festival, co-founder Sukanya Burman feels a sense of responsibility. With large crowds and enthusiastic support, the community has embraced the festival’s eclectic offerings. The goal is to deliver more.

“I think a trust has been built over the last two years,” Burman reflected.

“So, they expect that we will be showcasing talent that is very rare.”

Now expanded to five days, September 9 - 13, the festival features a number of artists who will bring their international experience and success to Jamestown. Plans also include a number of free events, from “a community jam at the Jamestown farmer’s market” to a Sunday morning film screening at Sukanya Burman Dance. That inclusive philosophy will be central to a panel discussion at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church.

“Art transcends language, geography, and it is that common thread that connects all of us. Specifically, dance because dance is a non-verbal way of communication,” Burman said.

The festival’s growing reputation is drawing accomplished artists.

Jim Self, referenced by co-founder Daryl Simons as “the bad boy of postmodern,” brings to Jamestown a wealth of success, including time with the Merce Cunningham Dance Company and a Bessie Award.

“He’s by far (the festival’s) most mature dancer at 70 years old. I would say his piece this year is also a bit of an introspective piece, a bit more into the dance-theatre lane,” Simons explained.

“He’s working with some projector work which is some footage of his younger self, so he’s effectively having a conversation with his self, about 20 or 30 years ago.”

The schedule features Music from the Sole, Sun Kim Dance Theatre and Troy Lingelbach who will present ‘International Lover,’ based on the music of Prince, Burman said.

“It is a 90-minute solo show where Troy is doing aerial burlesque act. It is a very interesting show. The seating is all on the stage, so we only have very limited seating because it’s a very intimate experience, immersive experience.”

Showing signs of exhaustion and exhilaration during a recent conversation with BTPM, Simons and Burman expressed the desire to make the festival sustainable.

“We are very firm about pay equity for our artists. We make sure our artists are given their credible dues for their creative labor,” Burman said.

“We make sure our ticket prices are affordable and accessible for our audiences. I think they’re understanding this festival is for them. It is their festival. It’s not like a mere transaction.”

