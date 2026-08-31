RIDE ALONG WITH ROLLING THRU LIVE

Pat Kelly, producer and host of “Rolling Thru,” spent some of last summer cycling the Empire State Trail from Buffalo to Brooklyn. He met with scientists, advocates, changemakers and everyday people to explore what New York State can do in the fight against climate change. And he’s just getting started.

On Tuesday, Sept. 1 at 7:30 p.m., Pat Kelly brings “Rolling Thru” LIVE to BTPM PBS living rooms. Follow Pat as he shares highlights from his journey while he rolls around town, cycling from the streets of downtown Buffalo to some of the city’s most iconic sites such as Kleinhans Music Hall, The Richardson Olmsted Campus and Hoyt Lake.

Catch “Rolling Thru” LIVE on Sept. 1 at 7:30 p.m. on BTPM PBS. Visit our website for more info about the series.

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Buffalo Toronto Public Media engages with our communities through exploration and entertainment –everywhere. Our member-supported services include BTPM PBS, BTPM NPR (88.7 in Buffalo, 91.3 in Olean, 88.1 in Jamestown), BTPM Classical (94.5 in Buffalo, 89.7 WNJA in Jamestown), BTPM The Bridge (88.7 HD2 and 94.5 HD2 in Buffalo), BTPM Create, PBS KIDS, and the BTPM YouTube channel. Additional information about Buffalo Toronto Public Media can be found at btpm.org.