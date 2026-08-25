How presidents have used pop culture to their advantage

Earlier this week, President Trump held the first IndyCar race in Washington, D.C. But the event is not without precedent.

Fifty years ago, former President Jimmy Carter was the first to invite NASCAR drivers to the White House.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks with Princeton University historian Julian Zelizer about the many ways presidents have used popular culture to advance their agendas.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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