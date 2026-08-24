Despite some changes, and some complaints, the 2026 State Fair is ready to kick off

The New York State Fair begins this week. The annual exposition brings in close to a million people or more each year to enjoy music, food and everything New York. But the 2026 edition of the fair already has its share of complaints.

Every year, there are changes at the fair. Vendors come and go, exhibits move from one building to another, prices change. This year, one of the changes causing a stir stems from a policy meant to make the fairgrounds safer. Vehicles will not be allowed inside the fairgrounds from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. It's forced the National Barrel Horse Association to pull out of a popular event and caused some vendors to change how they bring supplies into the fairgrounds.

State Fair Director Julie LaFave said it’s something most fairs do, and keeping vehicles off the fairgrounds makes it safer.

"We had a scare a few years ago," LaFave said. "It wasn't a gun, but you know in the moment people thought it was. And the first questions asked to us is 'How did this person get in?' Which again, there wasn't a gun, but we had to ask ourselves. 'What if that was real? What if that was real and what if we let somebody in just with a car, and we were not protecting our fairgoers.'"

LaFave was referencing an incident on the final day of the 2024 State Fair, when someone reported hearing gunshots during a concert by rapper Rick Ross. That caused people to run for the exits, but State Police said the reports of gunfire were false.

Another change this year, no more specialty parades. LaFave said the organizations that sponsored parades on special days agreed they’d lost their luster. So there will be replacements, for example on Pride Day.

"Now you have an ice cream social," LaFave said. "You have a pop-up in the Empire Room. You have story time and sing-along. We've added a lot of programming instead. And then also on the front lawn of the Expo at 5 p.m., we're gonna have a community activity."

While there are some losses, LaFave points to some additions this year. A new three-ring circus will take over the Expo Center, and there's a bigger focus this year on the Empire Room.

“It's an air-conditioned space and you have Harvey's Garden who moved in who's gonna serve alcohol and non-alcoholic drinks," she said. "And they're gonna have the pour-your-own beer wall, which is what they're known for. In addition to that, there's gonna be daily free programming, and it's exciting programming, and it's gonna hopefully attract a lot of different people."

LaFave says the essence of the 188-year-old fair remains true to its roots as an agricultural exhibition. And she dares anyone to spend some time in the buildings that are home to cows, chickens and goats for 13 days, and not find some entertainment.

"The goat costume contest, because that's a real thing that happens," she said. "There's a llama jumping contest as well. And there's bunny agility. There's the daily rooster calling. So I would challenge somebody to go to one of those. But also, competitions like showmanship, so those are really interesting to watch when you see, especially these youth exhibitors, they're so proud and they can tell you everything about their animal."

The fair, the oldest in the nation, runs from Aug. 26 through Labor Day.