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Why some people are taking Cialis for longevity

WBUR
Published August 20, 2026 at 12:01 PM EDT

The drug tadalafil, well-known by its brand name Cialis, is normally taken for the bedroom, but in some circles, it’s catching on for a different purpose: longevity.

Some influential voices in wellness and longevity have incorporated it into their longevity protocols. Online clinics are beginning to offer it to men and women.

There is evidence showing a link between tadalafil (and similar drugs, known as PDE-5 inhibitors) and a lower risk of death in men, though there are no well-controlled trials in humans. Some researchers say it’s not unreasonable to consider taking a low dose as a daily preventive measure. Others are more skeptical.

NPR’s Will Stone reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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