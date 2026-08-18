Multi-state cocaine trafficking case linked to two Pennsylvania fraternities

Fourteen people were criminally charged Monday over alleged ties to a cocaine-trafficking ring in Pennsylvania that involved two fraternities and 13 current or former students of Pennsylvania State University.

Two defendants, the alleged ringleaders, made routine trips to Philadelphia and New York to get large amounts of cocaine, according to Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday.

Prosecutors allege fraternity pledges were directed to cut and package the cocaine at off-campus fraternity houses, sometimes as part of their initiation into the fraternities. The cocaine was sold largely to other Pennsylvania State students.

Host Indira Lakshmanan speaks with Sydney Roach, reporter at member station WPSU.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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