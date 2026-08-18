Casting expo welcomes young actors

There are multiple reasons why organizers are focused on young actors as they prepare for Saturday’s Casting Buffalo Actors Expo 2026.

“As the industry here grows, I think it’s all the more imperative that younger folks are presented with opportunity. You know, how to get your foot in the door,” said Harry Lipsitz of Casting Buffalo. He and partner Peter Johnson discussed the Expo recently with BTPM.

“As casting directors, we often have to find child actors,” said Johnson recalling how a recent commercial shoot required newborns.

Having a theme for the event, Lipsitz adds, “brings some structure to the event” which runs Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. in The Atrium at Rich’s.

“That doesn’t mean that there aren’t an abundance of things that adult actors or non-child performers can benefit from,” Lipsitz said.

Johnson chimed in, “It’s always going to be resources for people who are in the business.”

Previous Actors Expos, they say, have drawn about 800 people, not all of whom are actors. Expertise is shared by screenwriters, improv comedians, producers and others.

They mention two of the scheduled guest speakers, Omar Gooding and Peter Gallo, a Buffalo-based actor with a wealth of experience, including work with renowned director Martin Scorsese.

Gooding, “kind of grew up in the industry,” Johnson said.

“He got his original start on Nickelodeon. He has been on a plethora of tv shows. And he’s still working to this day. His brother is Cuba Gooding, Jr. “

As casting directors, Johnson and Lipsitz say they have been busy for the last decade connecting local people with performance opportunities. The Actors Expo provides some insight into the inner workings of the industry.

“There’s many paths you can take in our business” Lipsitz summarized.

“Perhaps this could be a path."