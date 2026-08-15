From Wales with love: Stranded sea turtle Rhossi back in Texas after epic 5k-mile trek

(SOUNDBITE OF SILVIO RODRIGUEZ AND CHICO BUARQUE SONG, "SUENO CON SERPIENTES")

EYDER PERALTA, HOST:

In my regular day job, I cover Cuba. When I need to understand the island's history - or its heart, really - I turn to Silvio Rodriguez.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "SUENO CON SERPIENTES")

CHICO BUARQUE: (Singing in Spanish).

PERALTA: In "I Dream Of Serpents," Rodriguez sings about a man under attack. It was a song originally released in 1975, but he re-released it this year as a duet with the Brazilian singer Chico Buarque.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "SUENO CON SERPIENTES")

BUARQUE: (Singing in Spanish).

PERALTA: The two men sing of how the serpents are long and transparent, their bellies carrying what they can steal from love. The serpent emerges from the sea. The man kills it with truth. He poisons it with his own good, but the serpent keeps coming back to life.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "SUENO CON SERPIENTES")

SILVIO RODRIGUEZ: (Singing in Spanish).

PERALTA: "I kill it, and a bigger one emerges." Maybe originally, this song was written about the struggle of a young man trying to remain true to the ideals of a socialist revolution. But right now, it comes at a time when all of Cuba is under siege. Even before the United States had put in place an oil blockade, Cuba was facing its most severe economic crisis since the end of the Cold War. Over the past decade, a quarter of all Cubans have left the island.

(SOUNDBITE OF SILVIO RODRIGUEZ SONG, "LA ERA ESTA PARIENDO UN CORAZON")

PERALTA: Like Bob Dylan in the U.S., Silvio Rodriguez's music has marked Cuban history with poetry, erudition and complexity.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "LA ERA ESTA PARIENDO UN CORAZON")

RODRIGUEZ: (Singing in Spanish).

PERALTA: If you listen to his early stuff, it's full of bravado - images of young men heading off to battle. "La Era Esta Pariendo Un Corazon" is an urgent call to arms. "The world is growing a heart," he sings, "giving birth to a conscience. It's dying of pain."

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "LA ERA ESTA PARIENDO UN CORAZON")

RODRIGUEZ: (Singing in Spanish).

PERALTA: "These times can bear no more," Rodriguez sings, "and we have to run before our future fails. We have to run to save it in whatever jungle, in whatever street in the world we may be called to."

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "LA ERA ESTA PARIENDO UN CORAZON")

RODRIGUEZ: (Singing in Spanish).

PERALTA: Silvio Rodriguez was a true believer in the Cuban Revolution. He joined the military and went to Angola, where Cuban soldiers helped the socialists win. At the time when he was writing these songs, Cuba was ascendant.

(SOUNDBITE OF SILVIO RODRIGUEZ SONG, "LA MAZA")

PERALTA: He wrote about the revolution with religious zeal. His song "La Maza" became a kind of creed for leftists throughout Latin America.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "LA MAZA")

RODRIGUEZ: (Singing in Spanish).

PERALTA: "Who would I be," he sings, "if I didn't believe in what was difficult - in desire?"

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "LA MAZA")

RODRIGUEZ: (Singing in Spanish).

PERALTA: "Who would I be," he sings, "if I didn't believe in what I believe - in something pure? What would a chisel be without a quarry?" goes the chorus.

(SOUNDBITE OF SILVIO RODRIGUEZ SONG, "LA MAZA")

RODRIGUEZ: (Singing in Spanish).

PERALTA: Of course, the world changed. The Cold War ended. Fidel Castro died. And Cuba entered a slow-motion tailspin, hardly able to keep on the lights or run hospitals or provide a dignified education - core promises of the revolution. Silvio Rodriguez became an old man. He's 79. He has publicly chastised the government, calling on officials to wake up - to make rapid changes because the same system they built was now chewing them up.

(SOUNDBITE OF SILVIO RODRIGUEZ SONG, "NUESTRO DESPUES")

PERALTA: His music changed, too. There were songs with flashes of anger accusing the powerful of sophistry. But "Nuestro Despues" from 2024 was different.

(SOUNDBITE OF SILVIO RODRIGUEZ SONG, "NUESTRO DESPUES")

PERALTA: It mourned what Cuba had become.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "NUESTRO DESPUES")

RODRIGUEZ: (Singing in Spanish).

PERALTA: "The butterflies have left - flowers, the bees, with all their magnificence."

One thing that hasn't changed throughout the nearly seven decades of Cuba's socialist experiment is the standoff with the U.S. More than ever, the U.S. is dead set on regime change, and the old guard in Cuba is dead set on staying in power. And caught in the middle are the people struggling to find fuel, food and medicine. Infant mortality has doubled. The leaders talk about national security, American imperialism and sovereignty. These days, Silvio Rodriguez is more interested in the small things.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "NUESTRO DESPUES")

RODRIGUEZ: (Singing in Spanish).

PERALTA: "I ask myself, what will be used to light our path? What memory will our hereafter hold? What abandonment will it carry?" In this song, Rodriguez wonders what happens when your kids, grandkids leave? "What happens," he asks, "when your future walks out?"

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "NUESTRO DESPUES")

RODRIGUEZ: (Singing in Spanish).

PERALTA: "Truth becomes elastic, hidden somewhere between the heart and mind."

"When I was young," he told the Mexican newspaper La Jornada, "I thought poetry could change the world. Today," he said, "I think it can help us understand, help us be better."

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "NUESTRO DESPUES")

RODRIGUEZ: (Singing in Spanish).

PERALTA: Suddenly weathered by reality, the conviction of a young man enthralled by revolution has turned to uncertainty.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "DANZON PARA LA ESPERA")

RODRIGUEZ: (Singing in Spanish). Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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