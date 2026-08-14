Bill Clinton visits Rochester to give commencement speech at Golisano Business Institute

As he prepares for his 80th birthday next week, former president Bill Clinton told the graduating class of the Golisano Business Institute on Friday that he's been doing a lot of reflecting.

And he reminded the students that "life's like any other game played.”

“You can do your best today, and it might not be as good as you did yesterday, because we all have better days than others,” Clinton said. “But if you're keeping score in the right way, it'll turn out just fine."

Max Schulte / WXXI News Former President Bill Clinton hugs Thomas Golisano after delivering the commencement address at the Golisano Institute for Business & Entrepreneurship on Friday, Aug. 14, 2026. Clinton and Golisano are longtime friends, a relationship that dates to Golisano’s early support of Clinton’s philanthropic work.

The 42nd president of the United States spoke to a room of more than 400 guests and 55 graduates, which included 10 students from the institute’s first cohort in the artificial intelligence and business program, 36 from the business and entrepreneurship program, and nine people who graduated in February.

The theme of “keeping score” resonated with many of the graduates, including Giang Nguyen.

Max Schulte / WXXI News Giang Nguyen, McKinley Egenhofer and Brandon Kesperkoski stand before their fellow graduates to share their experiences at the Golisano Institute for Business & Entrepreneurship during the school’s graduation ceremony on Friday, Aug. 14, 2026.

“It makes us remember where we started and where we'd like to go, which is really important,” Nguyen said.

Clinton’s address touched on politics and AI, but was also filled with reflections about his childhood, his family and his activities since leaving office. He wished the graduates lives of “great love and great passion.”

“If you mess up, I hope there's somebody to help you up instead of look down on you,” Clinton said. “But whatever happens, the next moment is up to you.”

Clinton and institute founder and namesake Tom Golisano have known each other for years. Golisano established the institute in 2023.

Clinton credited the Paychex founder and philanthropist for being the founding sponsor of the Clinton Global Initiative, which Clinton established in 2005. He said it wouldn't have happened without Golisano’s support.

“The service has been terrific,” Golisano said about the initiative during his remarks on Friday. “They have helped millions and millions of people. This was Mr. President Clinton's idea. I am thoroughly proud to be part of it.”

The institute will be launching a second location in Buffalo on Sept. 9.