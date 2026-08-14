48 Hour Film Project will screen this weekend at the North Park Theatre

It was a busy weekend for BTPM News Assistant Managing Editor Ryan Zunner. With little sleep, and exhaustive effort, he and fellow members of Another Buffalo Production created the short film “Claim Denied.” It’s their entry in the 48 Hour Film Project Buffalo.

“Our crew put in a lot of hours on this. Our cast was phenomenal in it. Everyone worked together really well, “ Zunner shared.

Their film will be among the nearly 40 pieces screened Saturday and Sunday at North Park Theatre. “Claim Denied” is scheduled for a Saturday showing.

Zunner describes a frenetic production process. It started Friday night as Project organizers assigned the film genre and other movie requirements. From there, he and the writing team, including Holly Philips and Angella Zelli, began writing. Saturday was spent filming the scenes with a cast and crew of around 13. A smaller team of editors, led by Zunner's fellow Hilbert College alum Eli Todd, worked Sunday to beat the evening deadline.

“That’s what I love about it is that deadline.” Zunner said. "The timeline pushes the creative process. There’s no space for writer’s block."

He describes the film as a dark comedy about the workplace, in this case a health insurance company. Molly Enstice and Lori Panaro make up the ensemble of actors portraying employees.

Like many of his colleagues, Zunner wore many hats in the production: writer, sound editor, actor.

“The main core is a lot of friends I went to college with,” he said of Another Buffalo Production, which is led by director Justin Zelli.

“We’re still really good friends today and we almost get to turn the clock back in a way.”

The 48 Hour Film Project hands out several awards to entrants, with the overall winner heading to the international competition Filmapalooza.

“We had a film a few years ago make it into the top ten,” Zunner recalled.

“We’re hoping for the same thing again this year.”