48 Hour Film Project returns to Buffalo this weekend

The 48 Hour Film Project is an international competition taking place in over 100 cities, said Jordan Lema, producer for the Buffalo competition.

“It’s a very fun, creative thing. The creativity is driven by the time,” Lema said. “You just have to get it done. And what comes out of is really amazing."

Lema previously competed in the event so he has his own ideas for the best approach, though “every team is different.”

He suggested crews get together for a quick brainstorming session after meeting with competition organizers Friday night.

“And, then kick everybody out who is not a writer," he said.

Saturdays are usually set aside for filming. Teams will be directed to utilize a shared character, prop, and line of dialogue. But outside of that, the creativity is left up to the filmmakers. Once filmed, it’s time to edit. The finished product needs to be four to seven minutes in length. The deadline is 7:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The 40 films will be screened at the North Park Theatre over two days, Aug. 15-16. Awards will be handed out Friday, Sept. 11 at Seneca One. A selection of the top films have an opportunity to be screened at the Cannes Film Festival Short Film Corner in France.

Don’t be surprised to see filmmakers throughout the area this weekend.

“They’re truly everywhere. They may be in your neighborhood. Where you least expect it,” Lema said.

