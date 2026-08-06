© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace St.
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

48 Hour Film Project returns to Buffalo this weekend

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Jay Moran
Published August 6, 2026 at 1:57 PM EDT
Image shows the logo for the 48 Hour Film Project.
North Park Theatre
Forty teams will compete this weekend in the 48 Hour Film Project-Buffalo

The 48 Hour Film Project is an international competition taking place in over 100 cities, said Jordan Lema, producer for the Buffalo competition.

“It’s a very fun, creative thing. The creativity is driven by the time,” Lema said. “You just have to get it done. And what comes out of is really amazing."

Lema previously competed in the event so he has his own ideas for the best approach, though “every team is different.”

He suggested crews get together for a quick brainstorming session after meeting with competition organizers Friday night.

“And, then kick everybody out who is not a writer," he said.

Saturdays are usually set aside for filming. Teams will be directed to utilize a shared character, prop, and line of dialogue. But outside of that, the creativity is left up to the filmmakers. Once filmed, it’s time to edit. The finished product needs to be four to seven minutes in length. The deadline is 7:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The 40 films will be screened at the North Park Theatre over two days, Aug. 15-16. Awards will be handed out Friday, Sept. 11 at Seneca One. A selection of the top films have an opportunity to be screened at the Cannes Film Festival Short Film Corner in France.

Don’t be surprised to see filmmakers throughout the area this weekend.

“They’re truly everywhere. They may be in your neighborhood. Where you least expect it,” Lema said.
Tags
Local WBFO NewsLocal Stories
Jay Moran
Monday - Friday, 6 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Jay joined Buffalo Toronto Public Media in 2008 and has been the local host for NPR's "Morning Edition" ever since. In June 2022, he was named one of the co-hosts of BTPM's "What's Next."

A graduate of St. Mary's of the Lake School, St. Francis High School, and Buffalo State College, Jay has worked most of his professional career in Buffalo. Outside of public media, he continues in longstanding roles as the public address announcer for the Buffalo Sabres of the National Hockey League and as play-by-play voice of Canisius College basketball.
See stories by Jay Moran