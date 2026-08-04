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FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

August 3, 2026

Media Contact: Tia Brown

Senior Promotions Coordinator

(716) 845.7000 ext. 355 • lbrown@btpm.org

JOANN’S CLASSICAL CORNER GOES LIVE

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Tia Brown
Published August 4, 2026 at 9:37 AM EDT
Promotional image for Joann's Classical Corner LIVE with a black and white photo of Joann on the left anf on the right is the name, date, and time of the event in white text, text reading "Hosted by Mark Swarts" and a photo of him, and a white BTPM Classical 50th anniversary logo.

BPO Conductor Hosts a Special BTPM Classical Event

As BTPM Classical gears up to celebrate 50 years of music to your ears, the station is openly inviting people to be a part of its history. Listeners have regularly listened to BTPM Classical every weekday morning and afternoon to hear Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra Conductor and Music Director JoAnn Falletta, alongside host Mark Swarts, as they share BPO season highlights and their expert insights about the world of classical music. On Saturday, August 29 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., listeners have a chance to experience “JoAnn's Classical Corner” live on as the duo records from Buffalo Toronto Public Media's Studio 1. The ticket price is $50 and proceeds support BTPM.

Joined by husband and producer Robert Alemany, Falletta will take the stage with Swarts to record five unique episodes. Together, they'll answer questions from the studio audience and share behind-the-scenes stories and secrets of how “JoAnn's Classical Corner” is put together and produced.

As each musical selection is presented, accompanying art images curated by JoAnn will be displayed on BTPM’s grand studio screen making it a multimedia event not to be missed.

Each ticket includes a copy of Falletta's recently released Naxos CD with the BPO, “The French in Spain” which features works by Ravel, Ibert and Debussy. This album presents orchestral works by the three French composers who saw Spain as a paradise of warmth, fragrance, and color, whether real or imagined.Doors open at 1:30 p.m., and free parking is available in our gated lot. Please note “JoAnn's Classical Corner LIVE” is restricted to ages 16 and over, due to the live recording nature of this event. More info can be found here.

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Buffalo Toronto Public Media engages with our communities through exploration and entertainment –everywhere. Our member-supported services include BTPM PBS, BTPM NPR (88.7 in Buffalo, 91.3 in Olean, 88.1 in Jamestown), BTPM Classical (94.5 in Buffalo, 89.7 WNJA in Jamestown), BTPM The Bridge (88.7 HD2 and 94.5 HD2 in Buffalo), BTPM Create, PBS KIDS, and the BTPM YouTube channel. Additional information about Buffalo Toronto Public Media can be found at btpm.org.
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Tia Brown
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