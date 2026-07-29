Conference opens Black Business Month in Buffalo

Supporting and serving BIPOC entrepreneurs moves at the core each day at The Exchange at Beverly Gray. Now, the East Utica Street institution is kicking off Black Business Month Saturday, August 1 with Bold Moves II: Built 2 Scale.

The daylong event will be held at the Statler, a site selected intentionally, said Derrick Parson, Executive Director at The Exchange.

“Mainly because there’s a bit of rich history a lot of people don’t know,” Parson explained. “So, 70 years ago at the Statler Buffalo, Martin Luther King, Jr. actually gave a speech at a conference there. “

Parson wants the conference’s attendees, facilitators and moderators to create history themselves by “ imparting wisdom, sharing knowledge, giving a charge to entrepreneurs.”

The conference agenda is full of speakers and workshops. Headlining the day is John Hope Bryant, founder of Operation Hope.

“He helps the unbanked become bankable,” Parson explained.

Bryant is “Someone who can talk about the finance part of building your business. What it means to create generational wealth. This is somebody who has been doing that.”